Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,900 shares, a growth of 283.8% from the March 15th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 809,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,896. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.02. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.73 and a 12 month high of $10.81.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
