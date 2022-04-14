Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,900 shares, a growth of 283.8% from the March 15th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 809,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,896. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.02. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.73 and a 12 month high of $10.81.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXG. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 1.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 73,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 323,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 67,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.