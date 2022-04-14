Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.88.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of EPC traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.55. 338,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,979. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.00. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.45.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

In other news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPC. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 49,003.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,028,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,343,000 after buying an additional 1,026,627 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,444,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 14.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,083,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,917,000 after buying an additional 396,451 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 109.1% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 577,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,017,000 after buying an additional 301,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 637,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,153,000 after buying an additional 252,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

