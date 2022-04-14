Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $73.00 to $82.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Edison International traded as high as $72.62 and last traded at $72.48, with a volume of 19931 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.46.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,296,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Edison International by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 60,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 11,087 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Edison International by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 38,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its holdings in Edison International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 22,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.94. The stock has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.70%.

About Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

