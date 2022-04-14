Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences reported earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Edwards Lifesciences.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

EW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.75.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $1.07 on Friday, reaching $120.84. 102,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,537,605. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $86.14 and a 1-year high of $131.73. The company has a market cap of $75.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.96.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.04, for a total transaction of $2,440,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,520.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $1,117,707.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 226,859 shares of company stock worth $25,305,984. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,389,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007,132 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,920,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,487,578,000 after purchasing an additional 948,638 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,931,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,841,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,416 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,722,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,166,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,534,043,000 after acquiring an additional 113,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.