Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,346,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,969 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.22% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $174,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $121.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $75.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.01, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.14 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.75.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $3,583,429.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total transaction of $1,362,907.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 226,859 shares of company stock worth $25,305,984. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

