Edwin D. Johnson Sells 10,000 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Stock

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $907,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,647,606.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.91. The company had a trading volume of 199,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,894. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.93, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.03. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.47 and a 12 month high of $92.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.93.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.90 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 4.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $35,005,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 209.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 42,208 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,231,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,050,000 after purchasing an additional 114,237 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $1,455,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $16,090,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

