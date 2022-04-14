Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,576 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,342 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,470 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.81.

NASDAQ:EA traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $122.83. The stock had a trading volume of 72,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,206. The company has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.58 and a 1-year high of $148.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.63%.

In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $138,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.85, for a total value of $101,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,015 shares of company stock valued at $6,239,748 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.