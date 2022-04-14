Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $265.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $297.39.

NYSE LLY opened at $302.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $268.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.77. Eli Lilly and has a 1 year low of $178.58 and a 1 year high of $314.00. The company has a market cap of $288.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.29, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.43.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $404,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,088,551 shares of company stock valued at $307,943,730 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

