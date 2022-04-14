Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Price Target Lowered to €18.60 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €19.40 ($21.09) to €18.60 ($20.22) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DNB Markets downgraded Elisa Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their target price on Elisa Oyj from €54.00 ($58.70) to €53.00 ($57.61) in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Elisa Oyj from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.80.

Shares of Elisa Oyj stock opened at $59.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.84. Elisa Oyj has a 1 year low of $57.11 and a 1 year high of $65.10.

Elisa Oyj provides data communications and digital services. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

