Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.98. Elmira Savings Bank shares last traded at $22.98, with a volume of 246 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.18.

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.60 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Elmira Savings Bank’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESBK. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Elmira Savings Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,813,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Elmira Savings Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Elmira Savings Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Elmira Savings Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Elmira Savings Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. 8.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elmira Savings Bank provides financial services to consumers and businesses. It offers savings and money market accounts, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, and NOW accounts; certificates of deposit; residential and commercial real estate, construction, commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, comprising of installment loans, overdraft line of credit, and home equity loans; and mortgage loans secured by first and second liens on one-to-four family residences.

