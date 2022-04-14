Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target Increased to C$66.00 by Analysts at CSFB

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by CSFB from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EMA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Emera from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James set a C$61.00 price target on Emera and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Emera to C$63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC boosted their price target on Emera from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Emera from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$63.54.

Emera stock opened at C$64.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$60.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$59.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.19, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of C$17.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71. Emera has a fifty-two week low of C$55.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$64.96.

Emera ( TSE:EMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.43 billion. On average, analysts predict that Emera will post 3.2349946 earnings per share for the current year.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

