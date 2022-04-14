Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 228,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $20,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EMR traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.08. The company had a trading volume of 126,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,463,717. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $86.72 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.95 and its 200-day moving average is $94.52. The company has a market capitalization of $55.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.46.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EMR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

