ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Sell” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company.
Separately, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
ENAGAS S A/ADR stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.28. 74,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,734. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.13. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $12.14.
Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.
