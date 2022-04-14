Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Director Sells $67,900.00 in Stock

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $67,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 284,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,868,086.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Dennis Lyle Higgs also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 23rd, Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 4,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $52,000.00.
- On Thursday, March 17th, Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 4,500 shares of Energy Fuels stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $53,775.00.
Shares of UUUU stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $10.71. 564,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,534,522. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 541.00 and a beta of 1.42. Energy Fuels Inc. has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $11.39.
UUUU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.75 price objective (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UUUU. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 18,081.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth $35,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 32.18% of the company’s stock.
Energy Fuels Company Profile (Get Rating)
Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.
