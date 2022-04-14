Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.76

Shares of Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.76 and traded as high as C$16.84. Enerplus shares last traded at C$16.49, with a volume of 1,620,551 shares.

ERF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.14.

Get Enerplus alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.12 billion and a PE ratio of 15.00.

Enerplus ( TSE:ERF Get Rating ) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$326.26 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Enerplus Co. will post 1.9080804 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.042 dividend. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently 10.73%.

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 64,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.51, for a total value of C$1,061,843.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 309,852 shares in the company, valued at C$5,114,479.08.

About Enerplus (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.