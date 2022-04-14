Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eneti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Eneti in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:NETI traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.29. 260,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,560. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.66 million, a PE ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.25. Eneti has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $21.60.

Eneti ( NASDAQ:NETI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.45). Eneti had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $16.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eneti will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Eneti’s payout ratio is presently 1.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NETI. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Eneti in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,900,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Eneti by 19.4% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,016,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after buying an additional 164,924 shares during the period. Condire Management LP increased its stake in shares of Eneti by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 960,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,438,000 after buying an additional 52,577 shares during the period. Evermore Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eneti by 278.7% in the fourth quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 603,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after buying an additional 444,444 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eneti in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,356,000.

Eneti Inc engages in the marine-based renewable energy business. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels serving the offshore wind industry. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc and changed its name to Eneti Inc in February 2021. Eneti Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

