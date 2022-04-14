Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €16.48 ($17.91).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.30 ($20.98) price objective on Engie in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($21.20) price objective on shares of Engie in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of EPA ENGI opened at €11.61 ($12.62) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €12.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €12.72. Engie has a 1 year low of €12.16 ($13.22) and a 1 year high of €15.16 ($16.48).

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

