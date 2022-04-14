Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Outperform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ESVIF. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.30.

OTCMKTS:ESVIF opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. Ensign Energy Services has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $3.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.81.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

