Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) to announce $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Envestnet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Envestnet posted earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.37. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Envestnet.
Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). Envestnet had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
In related news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $30,132.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $49,988.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Envestnet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 9.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 5.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSE:ENV traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,005. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.50 and a 200-day moving average of $77.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 345.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $64.70 and a 12-month high of $85.99.
About Envestnet (Get Rating)
Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.
