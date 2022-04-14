Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) to announce $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Envestnet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Envestnet posted earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.37. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Envestnet.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). Envestnet had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ENV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.71.

In related news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $30,132.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $49,988.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Envestnet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 9.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 5.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:ENV traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,005. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.50 and a 200-day moving average of $77.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 345.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $64.70 and a 12-month high of $85.99.

About Envestnet (Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

