Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.25.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EVA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Enviva in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Enviva from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Enviva in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Enviva from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of Enviva stock opened at $85.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.17 and its 200-day moving average is $70.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -117.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. Enviva has a 12-month low of $47.00 and a 12-month high of $86.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Enviva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Enviva’s dividend payout ratio is -471.23%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 501,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $37,817,467.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ralph Alexander acquired 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.28 per share, with a total value of $124,729.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVA. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Enviva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enviva by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Enviva by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enviva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Enviva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $338,000.

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

