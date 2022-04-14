EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,750 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $7,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 86,485 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after acquiring an additional 7,632 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $566,339.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,677 shares of company stock worth $2,343,086. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG opened at $123.56 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $127.94. The company has a market cap of $72.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.31.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EOG. Raymond James upped their target price on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.36.

EOG Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

