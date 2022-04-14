EP&T Global Limited (ASX:EPX) Insider Keith Gunaratne Acquires 80,000 Shares

EP&T Global Limited (ASX:EPX – Get Rating) insider Keith Gunaratne acquired 80,000 shares of EP&T Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.13 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$10,400.00 ($7,703.70).

Keith Gunaratne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 15th, Keith Gunaratne acquired 312,521 shares of EP&T Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$25,314.20 ($18,751.26).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.82, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

EP&T Global Limited provides building energy management solutions to reduce energy and water wastage, and enhance energy efficiency within commercial real estate in Australia, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, and the Middle East. Its EDGE platform collects, processes, analyses, visualizes, and interprets Internet of Things data for the environmental performance of buildings.

