Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 73.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Equinix were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 58 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.89, for a total value of $40,013.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.71, for a total value of $297,949.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,340 shares of company stock worth $25,366,937 over the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Equinix from $675.00 to $673.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $848.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $16.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $735.24. 274,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $662.26 and a 12-month high of $885.26. The firm has a market cap of $66.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $715.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $762.06.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 223.83%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

