Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 639,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,197 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $57,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 34,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Equity Residential by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 156,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,224,000 after acquiring an additional 78,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

In other news, EVP Scott Fenster sold 1,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $99,323.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $9,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,371 shares of company stock worth $9,955,478 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EQR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $92.00 to $95.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

EQR stock opened at $90.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.24. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $70.98 and a 1-year high of $93.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.80.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $645.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.11 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.62%.

About Equity Residential (Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.