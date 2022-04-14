Erste Group Upgrades Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) to “Buy”

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Erste Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Allianz from €250.00 ($271.74) to €260.00 ($282.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allianz from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Allianz from €275.00 ($298.91) to €250.00 ($271.74) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Allianz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allianz presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

ALIZY stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.57. Allianz has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $26.85.

Allianz ( OTCMKTS:ALIZY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $35.89 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Allianz will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

