Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to Hold

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 277 to SEK 231 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Essity AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 352 to SEK 295 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.50.

ETTYF opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.49 and a 200 day moving average of $29.25. Essity AB has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells hygiene and health products and services worldwide. It offers health and medical products, including incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, and digital solutions with sensor technology. It operates in Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, Professional Hygiene, and Other segments.

