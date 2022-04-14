Ethereum Gold Price Reaches $0.0099 on Exchanges (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (ETG) traded up 53% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. One Ethereum Gold coin can now be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded down 21.4% against the dollar. Ethereum Gold has a market cap of $199,390.29 and $52.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00034066 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00104285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Profile

Ethereum Gold (ETG) is a coin. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org . The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

