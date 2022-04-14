Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stake Lowered by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,791,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,610 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,346,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,591,000 after acquiring an additional 126,823 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 116,073.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,298,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,730,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,284,000 after buying an additional 58,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 26.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,657,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,251,000 after buying an additional 548,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,191,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,892. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $93.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.01. The company has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.43.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 72.03%.

In related news, insider Cotton M. Cleveland sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $156,156.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,374 shares of company stock worth $895,464 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.22.

About Eversource Energy (Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.