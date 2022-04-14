EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

EVTC has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.00.

NYSE EVTC opened at $40.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.99. EVERTEC has a twelve month low of $37.39 and a twelve month high of $51.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.14.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The business had revenue of $155.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. EVERTEC’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that EVERTEC will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.05%.

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 29,253 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $1,177,725.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 74,586 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $2,808,162.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,341 shares of company stock valued at $8,080,318 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in EVERTEC by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,203,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,994,000 after purchasing an additional 258,409 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,597,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,442,000 after acquiring an additional 92,809 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,571,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,479,000 after acquiring an additional 546,882 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,464,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,201,000 after acquiring an additional 277,034 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,365,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,199,000 after acquiring an additional 488,136 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

