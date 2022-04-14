Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.32 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $30.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Evolus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.20 million and the lowest is $28.27 million. Evolus reported sales of $12.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 147.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Evolus will report full year sales of $149.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $145.88 million to $155.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $210.47 million, with estimates ranging from $190.70 million to $222.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Evolus.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $34.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.70 million. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 60.65% and a negative net margin of 46.96%.

EOLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial raised Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evolus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOLS traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $11.31. 9,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,551. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average is $7.91. The company has a market capitalization of $629.85 million, a PE ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 2.19. Evolus has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.10.

In other Evolus news, insider David Moatazedi sold 37,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $369,467.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Crystal Muilenburg sold 6,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $63,196.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,571 shares of company stock valued at $503,592. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Evolus by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,317,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,085,000 after buying an additional 636,109 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evolus by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,226,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,498,000 after buying an additional 54,531 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Evolus by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,029,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,467,000 after buying an additional 646,907 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evolus by 521.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,863,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,129,000 after buying an additional 1,563,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Evolus by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,258,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,195,000 after buying an additional 615,955 shares in the last quarter. 31.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

