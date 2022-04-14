Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

EVVTY traded down $2.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.50. 28,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,499. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.22. Evolution AB has a fifty-two week low of $89.59 and a fifty-two week high of $201.76.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Evolution AB (publ) in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Evolution AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evolution AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Evolution AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino and slots solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino gaming table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as computers, smartphones, tablets, etc.

