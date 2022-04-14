F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) Director Mark Wahlberg Sells 41,000 Shares

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) Director Mark Wahlberg sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $438,290.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,879,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,095,585.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Wahlberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, Mark Wahlberg sold 52,098 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $548,070.96.

On Friday, April 8th, Mark Wahlberg sold 24,309 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $255,973.77.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Mark Wahlberg sold 69,223 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $736,532.72.

On Monday, April 4th, Mark Wahlberg sold 11,290 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $125,319.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Mark Wahlberg sold 200 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $2,214.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Mark Wahlberg sold 13,044 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $145,049.28.

On Monday, March 28th, Mark Wahlberg sold 12,321 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $137,502.36.

On Friday, March 25th, Mark Wahlberg sold 45,894 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $517,684.32.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Mark Wahlberg sold 50,117 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $607,418.04.

On Monday, March 21st, Mark Wahlberg sold 65,236 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $802,402.80.

FXLV stock opened at $10.70 on Thursday. F45 Training Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.62.

F45 Training ( NYSE:FXLV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $61.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.85 million. As a group, analysts forecast that F45 Training Holdings Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised F45 Training from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on F45 Training in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in F45 Training during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

F45 Training Company Profile (Get Rating)

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. It offers consumers functional workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. The company provides its workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. It operates in the United States, Australia, New Zealand and surrounding island nations, and internationally.

