Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) PT Lowered to SEK 130

Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Barclays from SEK 140 to SEK 130 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fabege AB (publ) from SEK 145 to SEK 125 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

FBGGF remained flat at $$15.03 on Thursday. Fabege AB has a 52-week low of $14.30 and a 52-week high of $17.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average is $15.78.

Fabege AB (publ), a property company, focuses primarily on the development, investment, and management of commercial premises in Sweden. Its property portfolio comprises office, retail, industrial/warehouse, residential, hotel, and garage properties. The company also engages in the acquisition and sale of properties.

