FairGame (FAIR) Market Cap Reaches $3.00 Million

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Over the last week, FairGame has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. One FairGame coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. FairGame has a total market cap of $3.00 million and approximately $665,518.00 worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001658 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00047834 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.62 or 0.00226728 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000108 BTC.

FairGame Coin Profile

FAIR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . FairGame’s official website is fair.game

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairGame

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FairGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

