Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) PT Lowered to $26.00 at BTIG Research

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Farfetch from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Farfetch from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Farfetch from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

FTCH stock opened at $14.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.33. Farfetch has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $54.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average of $27.58.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 331.09% and a net margin of 64.79%. The firm had revenue of $665.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($6.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Farfetch will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Farfetch during the first quarter worth $276,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 8.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,182,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522,604 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 40.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 728,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,289,000 after buying an additional 295,794 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Farfetch by 2.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

