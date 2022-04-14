Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Down 5.9%

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) shares were down 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.90 and last traded at $13.94. Approximately 292,774 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 9,284,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.81.

Several analysts have commented on FTCH shares. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $34.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Farfetch from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Farfetch has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Get Farfetch alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 3.16.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $665.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.31 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 331.09% and a net margin of 64.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($6.53) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 10,076 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,137,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,083,000 after buying an additional 1,371,477 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its position in Farfetch by 94.9% in the third quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 3,326,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,095 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Farfetch by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 592,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd raised its position in Farfetch by 737.2% in the third quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 37,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 33,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Company Profile (NYSE:FTCH)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.