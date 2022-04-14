Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Short Interest Update

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 73.0% from the March 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:FRCOY traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.65. The stock had a trading volume of 64,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,795. Fast Retailing has a twelve month low of $44.38 and a twelve month high of $85.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.31.

Get Fast Retailing alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fast Retailing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. operates as a holding company that engages in the management of its group companies which centers in casual wear. It operates through the following segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, Global Brands, and Others. The UNIQLO Japan segment manages UNIQLO clothing business within the Japan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fast Retailing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fast Retailing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.