Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Sees Large Volume Increase After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 299,647 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 3,293,307 shares.The stock last traded at $56.39 and had previously closed at $58.98.

The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FAST shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.17.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAST. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

