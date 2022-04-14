Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stock Position Boosted by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sadoff Investment Management LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fastenal by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 2.5% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 2.7% during the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 2.0% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FAST. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 730 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $58.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.33. Fastenal has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $64.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.02%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

