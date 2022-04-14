Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $125.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Fate Therapeutics to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.00.

Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $38.93 on Wednesday. Fate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $29.40 and a twelve month high of $97.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.54.

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 379.89% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, Director John Mendlein sold 31,562 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $1,105,301.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $1,206,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,562 shares of company stock valued at $3,282,851. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $1,180,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 61.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 100,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after buying an additional 38,091 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 331.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 81,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after buying an additional 62,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 14.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 239,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after buying an additional 30,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

