Fermata Advisors LLC Has $628,000 Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fermata Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 10,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 53,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.67.

NYSE JPM opened at $127.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $126.01 and a 12-month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

