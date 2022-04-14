Fernhill Co. (OTCMKTS:FERN) Short Interest Update

Fernhill Co. (OTCMKTS:FERN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,200 shares, a decrease of 56.7% from the March 15th total of 300,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,620,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FERN traded down 0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting 0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,728,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,127,526. The company has a 50-day moving average of 0.01 and a 200-day moving average of 0.02. Fernhill has a 12 month low of 0.00 and a 12 month high of 0.07.

Fernhill Corporation operates as a media, technology, and entertainment company. It focuses on building and incubating mobile and Web applications from a range of genres, including Live advice, cannabis, real estate, crypto-currency, sports, and entertainment that primarily use its customizable matching platform.

