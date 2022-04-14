Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) Short Interest Down 58.4% in March

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a decrease of 58.4% from the March 15th total of 112,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GRFFF remained flat at $$1.01 during trading hours on Thursday. Fibra Danhos has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.06.

Fibra Danhos is a Mexican trust established primarily to develop, own, lease, operate and acquire iconic and premier quality commercial real estate assets in Mexico. Our goal is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns for Holders of our CBFIs in the long term, through stable cash distributions and the appreciation of our properties.

