Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) Short Interest Down 58.4% in March

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a decrease of 58.4% from the March 15th total of 112,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GRFFF remained flat at $$1.01 during trading hours on Thursday. Fibra Danhos has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.06.
About Fibra Danhos
