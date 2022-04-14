Fidelity Special Values (LON:GPE) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Fidelity Special Values (LON:GPE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 700 ($9.12) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fidelity Special Values in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.14) price objective on shares of Fidelity Special Values in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Fidelity Special Values in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Get Fidelity Special Values alerts:

Shares of Fidelity Special Values stock opened at GBX 710.56 ($9.26) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29. Fidelity Special Values has a twelve month low of GBX 608 ($7.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 748 ($9.75). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 120.93.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Special Values Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Special Values and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.