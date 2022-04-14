Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €50.45 ($54.84) and last traded at €50.95 ($55.38). 34,958 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €51.25 ($55.71).

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($83.70) price objective on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Baader Bank set a €68.00 ($73.91) price target on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €73.80 ($80.22).

Get Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of €51.64 and a 200-day moving average of €55.93.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft engages in the investment in and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.