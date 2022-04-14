Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA) Short Interest Update

Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 883.3% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Figure Acquisition Corp. I by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 383,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 69,295 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Figure Acquisition Corp. I by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 160,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 75,615 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Figure Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,718,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Figure Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,924,000. 50.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FACA traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,795. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.82. Figure Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.55.

Figure Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the financial technology and financial services sector.

