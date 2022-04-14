Filtronic (LON:FTC) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.07

Filtronic plc (LON:FTC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 11.07 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 10.10 ($0.13). Filtronic shares last traded at GBX 10.10 ($0.13), with a volume of 11,921 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 10.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 11.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.84 million and a PE ratio of 26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Get Filtronic alerts:

In other Filtronic news, insider Richard Gibbs bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($26,062.03). Also, insider Jonathan Neale bought 199,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £19,987 ($26,045.09).

Filtronic plc designs, manufactures, and sells advanced radio frequency (RF) communications products for mobile telecommunications infrastructure, defense and aerospace, and public safety market sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It provides mmWave transceiver modules; RF conditioning equipment, including antenna sharing, cross-band, and in-band combiners, as well as custom filters and combiners; tower top amplifiers; and microwave and mmWave components comprising GaN amplifiers, microwave and mmWave filters and diplexers, E-band power amplifiers, and data links.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Filtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.