Financial Contrast: IAA (NYSE:IAA) and EZFill (NASDAQ:EZFL)

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) and EZFill (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for IAA and EZFill, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IAA 0 2 1 0 2.33 EZFill 0 0 1 0 3.00

IAA presently has a consensus price target of $52.50, indicating a potential upside of 43.01%. EZFill has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 229.67%. Given EZFill’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EZFill is more favorable than IAA.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IAA and EZFill’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IAA $1.84 billion 2.69 $294.40 million $2.18 16.84 EZFill $7.23 million 3.31 -$9.38 million N/A N/A

IAA has higher revenue and earnings than EZFill.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.1% of IAA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.4% of EZFill shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of IAA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares IAA and EZFill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAA 16.02% 129.04% 11.47% EZFill N/A N/A N/A

Summary

IAA beats EZFill on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

IAA Company Profile (Get Rating)

IAA, Inc. engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focus on a diverse set of global customers, providing buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Westchester, IL.

EZFill Company Profile (Get Rating)

EZFill Holdings Inc. operates in the mobile fuel industry primarily in Florida. It provides consumers and businesses with on-demand fueling services directly to their locations. It also provides its services for commercial and specialty customers, at-site delivery during downtimes and enables operators to begin daily operations with fueled vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Miami, Florida.

