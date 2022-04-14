Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $29.84. Financial Institutions shares last traded at $29.03, with a volume of 38,011 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Financial Institutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Financial Institutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Financial Institutions ( NASDAQ:FISI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $52.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.98 million. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 36.29% and a return on equity of 16.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 53,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 193.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 18,540 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 436,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,874,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

