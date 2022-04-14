Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) shares rose 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.54 and last traded at $30.50. Approximately 900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 2,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.40.

FINGF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Finning International from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Finning International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.65 and a 200-day moving average of $27.86.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%.

Finning International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FINGF)

Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.

